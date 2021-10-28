59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Ville Platte man

Thursday, October 28 2021
Source: Louisiana State Police
By: Paula Jones

VILLE PLATTE - On behalf of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old Ville Platte man who suffers from dementia.

Authorities say James L. Ardoin was reported missing Wednesday, October 27.

Ardoin was last seen near the 200 block of Cove Road in Ville Platte around 6 p.m., clad in blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, and driving a green 1981 Pontiac Bonneville displaying Louisiana license plate DPT485.

He is is 5’11” and approximately 190 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ardoin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.

