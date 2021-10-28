Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Ville Platte man

VILLE PLATTE - On behalf of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old Ville Platte man who suffers from dementia.

Authorities say James L. Ardoin was reported missing Wednesday, October 27.

Ardoin was last seen near the 200 block of Cove Road in Ville Platte around 6 p.m., clad in blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, and driving a green 1981 Pontiac Bonneville displaying Louisiana license plate DPT485.

He is is 5’11” and approximately 190 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ardoin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.