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Silver Alert issued for missing 59-year-old New Orleans woman
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 59-year-old New Orleans woman on Saturday.
According to troopers, Cassandra Johnson was last seen on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. on Baronne Street in New Orleans.
Johnson, a black female with brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair, is five feet three inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue camouflage shirt, blue jean shorts and white shoes.
Johnson's family said that she has a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Troopers believe that she is traveling on foot in an unknown direction.
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Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6060.
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