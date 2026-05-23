Silver Alert issued for missing 59-year-old New Orleans woman

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 59-year-old New Orleans woman on Saturday.

According to troopers, Cassandra Johnson was last seen on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. on Baronne Street in New Orleans.

Johnson, a black female with brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair, is five feet three inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue camouflage shirt, blue jean shorts and white shoes.

Johnson's family said that she has a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Troopers believe that she is traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6060.