Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating 78-year-old man from Caddo Parish

Tuesday, November 09 2021
CADDO PARISH - Louisiana State Police on Monday issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for 78-year-old Earl Kindley Thompson.

Thompson was last seen by family members at his residence located on Front Street in Vivian.

Family members advised Caddo Sheriff’s Office that he apparently walked away from his home.

Thompson is a black male with gray hair and brown eyes; he is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

He is possibly wearing khaki pants, a teal green button down shirt, and brown leather slippers. He may also be wearing his prescription eye glasses.

Family members confirm Thompson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment and all of his medication is still at his residence.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Earl Thompson should immediately contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

