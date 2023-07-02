Siegen Lane apartment residents face devastating flood damage

BATON ROUGE - Residents at the Chateau Wein Apartments on Siegan Lane say the damage they experienced Friday is unlike anything they've seen.

"Tenants who have been here for years are saying this is the worst," Chateau Wein resident Kelly Vessel said. "I just recently moved here, but my heart is broken because htere are so many elderly here, and people who can't afford to replace their things. And the water is up to their waist, so that means their house is destroyed."

In the midst of trying to make sure everyone was safe, and salvage anything they could, good samaratins donated their time to help some residents out.

"I dont live here," Jesina Martin said. "I pulled over, I saw some kids on the balcony and some elderly and I said we need to help, so we pulled over and we came and help."

"I got an Entergy notification saying the power would be off until ten, then another one that said it would be off until tomorrow at 2:00," Senmaj Colbert said. Colbert volunteered, helping others get out of the waist-high flood waters. "They have families here who don't have money, who just can't leave, they don't have a car. So it's a sorry situation here, it's horrible for these people here."

Colbert continued, "People on the bottom floor are losing a lot of things," the people on the top floor are just waiting it out. I'm upstairs, luckily, and when I moved here I wanted to be downstairs, and now I'm like "thank God."

The St. George Fire Department responded to the Chateau Wein Apartments twice Friday in the span of an hour, helping 20 to 24 people get out of their apartments.