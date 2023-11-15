61°
Shriners Hospitals for Children, IHOP team up to help area kids

4 years 8 months 1 week ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 March 08, 2019 8:05 AM March 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On March 12, an area children's hospital and IHOP will be teaming up to help children in Louisiana. 

IHOP has designated an area Shriners Hospitals for Children location to be its charity of choice for 'Free Pancake Day' utilizing the slogan "Flip it Forward for Kids." Participating IHOP restaurants statewide will be giving away free stacks of pancakes that day and they're inviting their customers to donate to the children's hospital.

Shriners' vision is to “become the best at transforming children’s lives by providing exceptional healthcare through innovative research, in a patient and family-centered environment.

