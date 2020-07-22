93°
Shreveport Mayor to run against Bill Cassidy for US Senate position

2 hours 9 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 July 22, 2020 12:49 PM July 22, 2020 in News
Source: KTBS
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Mayor Adrian Perkins/KTBS

SHREVEPORT - The Mayor of Shreveport is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy.

According to Shreveport-based ABC News affiliate, KTBS, Mayor Adrian Perkins officially launched his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Louisiana Wednesday morning, with a last-minute entrance into the competition. 

Perkins made the following statement announcing his campaign:

I’m running for United States Senate because our country and state are at a crossroads. We face a virus that threatens our lives, our safety, and our economy, but Washington’s political games are only making us sick. Together, we can demand a government that serves all of our people, not just the wealthy and well-connected. It’s time to take a new road, and with faith and family, we can get there together.” 

At this time, Louisiana is expected to hold an election for U.S. Senate on November 3, 2020.

