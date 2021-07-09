Showers should clear up for Friday night plans

It will be so cloudy today that the UV index is coming in very low at a 1 out of 12.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After some light rain this morning, a few heavy downpours will be possible later this morning and through the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy and humid with temperatures in the 80s, and about half of the area is expected to see scattered showers. Any activity that bubbles up will be short-lived and the rain will let up for any evening or late-night plans. Overnight conditions will be mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s.

Up Next: Showers will be more isolated for Saturday, but it will be possible to see rain in the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees. We will continue to dodge showers on Sunday afternoon too. Weekend plans? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the free WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device and dodge those showers. This rainy pattern will continue with isolated to scattered showers expected every day next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Elsa is still hanging on to Tropical Storm status with maximum sustained winds near 50mph. The center of the storm is now approaching New York and Elsa will continue along the entire east coast of the United States and Canada bringing heavy rain along the way. Elsa is not forecast to impact the local area. Stay with us for timely updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

