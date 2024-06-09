Showers Linger Into Monday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A mostly cloudy night to wrap up the weekend, with the potential for spotty drizzle through the evening. The front that has been approaching since Friday, has stalled out just to our north, keeping warm and muggy conditions into the workweek. Temperatures will be slow to cool tonight, breaking into the 60s around midnight. Overnight lows will bottom out near 67°, setting us up for another warm and humid day on Monday. Highs will reach near 79°, with spotty showers still possible throughout the day as the front slowly dissipates. The best chances for a spot of rain will be along the LA-MS border, but areas north of I-10 will likely experience a light shower or two.

Up Next: A brief dry period will move in, but it will only stay in the area on Tuesday. Showers return Wednesday afternoon, with storms developing on Thursday. Rain will linger into Friday morning, but will begin to dry through the evening hours. Conditions stay dry and sunny through St. Patty’s Day weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

A stalled frontal system will keep showers and muggy conditions through the beginning of the workweek. This system will lift late Monday, allowing for localized high pressure to move in from the Eastern Gulf. This high is not very strong, which will keep mostly cloudy skies overhead on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper 70s to low 80s through much of the week. A second system will approach on Wednesday, increasing rain chances through the afternoon hours. This system will also stall out, keeping showers in the forecast through Friday morning. Strong storms are likely to develop on Thursday, with the potential for some cells to reach severe status. This will likely occur during the afternoon hours, as daytime heating will have an effect on atmospheric instability. The front will finally depart into the Gulf through the day on Friday, allowing for drier and cooler conditions into the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Highs will hover in the low-to-mid 60s under mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

