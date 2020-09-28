Showers and storms this afternoon, Cooler air moves in

Fall lovers, today is the day!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The morning hours will be sunny and dry. The temperatures will heat into the mid-80s before a cold front comes through. The cold front will approach the WBRZ forecast area around 1 pm and spark up showers and storms from Mississippi to the coast. The storms will pass with the front in the evening hours leaving behind cooler, drier air. Overnight lows tonight will be in the mid-50s.

Up next: Starting tomorrow, you can expect to feel much drier air and cooler temperatures. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-70s with lows in the mid-50s. Just as things start to heat up on Thursday, with temperatures near 80 degrees, another cold front will move through and knock the highs back into the 70s for the rest of the forecast. Click here to see the full 7-day.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

7am UPDATE: development chances now near 30% for the next 5 days.

A broad area of showers and storms over the Caribbean Sea may organize into a low pressure in the next five days. Right now, tropical development chances are low, near 20%, but the WBRZ Weather team is watching it closely.

