Show what you know at Baton Rouge's very own trivia game show
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge residents can put their knowledge to the test at a locally-based live trivia game show.
Suspense Games, owned by Spenser Hunt and Robert Demourelle, hosts weekly trivia game show nights at 11 different restaurants and bars around the capital city, complete with flashing lights, buzzers and fierce competition.
"I think that I speak for a lot of people when you think game shows are unachievable," Hunt said. "They're in Los Angeles, they're in Hollywood, there's people out there playing in California, but I wanted to bring that fun right here to home."
Attendees at a Suspense Games trivia night can enter as contestants for free. Those who prefer watching from the audience can do so and still feel the excitement of being at a live game show, Hunt said.
Contestants can compete for more than just bragging rights. Suspense Games recently hosted a live, televised show in Mandeville where they gave away $1,000 in cash and prizes.
To keep up with where Suspense Games will be next, check out Suspense Games on Facebook or Instagram.
