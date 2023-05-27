66°
Shots fired in Burbank Walmart parking

7 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 07 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies were called to the Burbank Drive Walmart, Wednesday night, after someone pulled out a gun in the parking lot and started shooting.

No one was injured, but News 2 was on the scene as crime scene investigators snapped pictures of bullet holes in the trunk of a car and the side of a light pole in the lot.

Investigators believe one of the bullets traveled several hundred yards and hit the outside wall of the Firestone Tire store, across Burbank Drive.

Sheriff's deputies are looking for the shooter.

