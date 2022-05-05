Shoplifter tried to run over deputy, caused multiple wrecks while fleeing law enforcement

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of shoplifting tried to run over a deputy who confronted him about the crime and then led officers on a dangerous high-speed pursuit.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it all stemmed from reports of a man trying to steal a 43-inch television at the Walmart on O'Neal Lane Wednesday morning.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the suspect—identified as Jeremy Guillory—in the parking lot and called out to him, but Guillory ducked into a vehicle. After the deputy pointed his weapon at the suspect and ordered him to step out of the car, Guillory allegedly gave a "deep stare" and put the vehicle in reverse, nearly hitting the deputy.

After the deputy leapt out of the way, Guillory then pulled the car forward and put it in reverse again, this time striking the officer's vehicle. Guillory then tore off down O'Neal Lane, refusing to stop as multiple sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit.

During the chase, the sheriff's office noted that Guillory ignored traffic lights and signs, went nearly double the posted speed limit and drove into the path of oncoming traffic. Arrest records said he caused three separate crashes as he eluded deputies.

Law enforcement lost sight of Guillory's vehicle but later tracked him down to his home on Timbercreek Avenue, where they found the car parked in his driveway. Deputies surrounded the house, and Guillory was taken into custody without further incident.

Guillory was booked on several charges including hit and run, aggravated assault on a peace officer, theft, and aggravated flight from an officer. He also had an active warrant for his arrest related to another crime at the time of the chase Wednesday.