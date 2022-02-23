Latest Weather Blog
Shoplifter stole nearly $3k in perfume from Ulta Beauty store
HAMMOND - Police are looking for three shoplifters who targeted a Hammond beauty store, including one who made off with nearly $3,000 in perfume.
The Hammond Police Department said two separate thefts were reported Tuesday at Ulta Beauty in the Hammond Square Mall.
Surveillance cameras captured the first suspect—described as a woman with long curly hair, tattoos on both hands, and wearing blue colored scrubs—leaving with what police said was $2,927 worth of men's and women's fragrances.
About 15 minutes later, two more suspected shoplifters—both women—entered the same store and stole $783 worth of fragrances.
The first suspect drove off in a black Honda sedan. The other two left in a black Hyundai SUV.
Police have been investigating a string of similar thefts in recent months that have been tied to an organized crime ring operating out of the capital area.
Anyone with information on the thieves is asked to contact Hammond police at (985)277-5758.
