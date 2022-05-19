84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting victim found slumped over in car

6 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Saturday, September 19 2015 Sep 19, 2015 September 19, 2015 11:47 PM September 19, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in the 9300 block of Avis Avenue Saturday evening.

Baton Rouge Police have not released the name of the victim, or a possible suspect.

According to investigators the victim was found slumped over in a vehicle after witnesses say he crashed his vehicle into a mailbox and a parked car.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days