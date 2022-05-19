Shooting victim found slumped over in car

BATON ROUGE - A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in the 9300 block of Avis Avenue Saturday evening.



Baton Rouge Police have not released the name of the victim, or a possible suspect.



According to investigators the victim was found slumped over in a vehicle after witnesses say he crashed his vehicle into a mailbox and a parked car.