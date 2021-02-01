Shooting on North Ardenwood leaves one person with minor injuries

BATON ROUGE - Shortly after midnight on Monday (Feb. 1), Baton Rouge Police were called to a shooting that resulted in one person's injury.

Police have confirmed that the North Ardenwood area shooting left one person with minor injuries that they are expected to survive.

At this time, details related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Should more information regarding the shooting be provided, this article will be updated.