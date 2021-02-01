45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting on North Ardenwood leaves one person with minor injuries

56 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 February 01, 2021 8:24 AM February 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Shortly after midnight on Monday (Feb. 1), Baton Rouge Police were called to a shooting that resulted in one person's injury.

Police have confirmed that the North Ardenwood area shooting left one person with minor injuries that they are expected to survive.

At this time, details related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released. 

Should more information regarding the shooting be provided, this article will be updated.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days