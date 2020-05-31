88°
Shooting off Beechwood leaves one injured

Sunday, May 31 2020
Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Officers responded to a possible shooting off of Beechwood Drive, that left one injured.

Rumors spread that an officer was involved in the shooting, but officials cleared those rumors.

The person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a ongoing investigation and details will be updated when given.

