Shooting in Sherwood Forest area leaves one man injured
BATON ROUGE -A shooting incident in the Sherwood Forest area led to one man’s injury.
Officials confirm that a man was shot in the 10000th block of Ranchwood Drive.
He was brought to the hospital, but as of now there is no word on the extent of his injuries or the circumstances that led to the shooting.
As police proceed with their investigation more information will be provided.
