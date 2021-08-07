80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting in Kenner restaurant leaves one employee injured

3 hours 15 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, August 07 2021 Aug 7, 2021 August 07, 2021 6:28 PM August 07, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop

KENNER - A fight that broke out between two service industry employees left one shot and the other in jail Saturday.

WWL reported that Kenner Police said officers went to the Jumbo Buffet restaurant on Williams Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. when one employee shot the other.

WWL said the victim was taken to the hospital and the other employee was arrested. Police found the gun at the scene.

Trending News

Officers said the shooting happened after an ongoing dispute between the employees.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days