71°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooter in custody after gunfire shuts down Perkins Rowe parking garage
BATON ROUGE - Deputies shut down a Perkins Rowe parking garage across from Fresh Market shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday after gunshots were reported in the area.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooter is in custody and no injuries have been reported. Deputies said the situation was possibly domestic.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
31-year-old woman arrested after standoff at home where infant and teenager were...
-
App launches in Baton Rouge to help lawn-care companies keep up with...
-
31-year-old woman arrested after standoff at home where infant and teenager were...
-
Family of slain 3-year-old boy spends Easter Sunday bracing for his funeral
-
Kids hopping away happy from annual Easter egg parade