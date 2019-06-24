83°
Sheriff warns of bears roaming neighborhoods in St. Mary Parish

By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY PARISH - Law enforcement in one parish is warning residents to be on the lookout for black bears that are becoming a little too comfortable in residential areas.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office took to Facebook over the weekend to advise that the bears have been encroaching on residential areas more frequently in recent weeks. A bear was even involved in a vehicular crash last week.

Residents across the parish are advised to secure their garbage and be on the lookout for the animals after dark.

