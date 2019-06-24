83°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff warns of bears roaming neighborhoods in St. Mary Parish
ST. MARY PARISH - Law enforcement in one parish is warning residents to be on the lookout for black bears that are becoming a little too comfortable in residential areas.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office took to Facebook over the weekend to advise that the bears have been encroaching on residential areas more frequently in recent weeks. A bear was even involved in a vehicular crash last week.
Residents across the parish are advised to secure their garbage and be on the lookout for the animals after dark.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials: 63 arrests made across Louisiana in child exploitation crackdown
-
Sheriff warns of bears roaming neighborhoods in St. Mary Parish
-
'Tornado of poop': Homes ruined after raw sewage erupts from toilets
-
Ascension Parish judge to discuss defense funding, bond in Theriot case
-
Police investigating fatal Sunday shooting on Lake Calais Court