80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death after picking up man who 'wanted to kill someone'

2 hours 42 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, December 09 2022 Dec 9, 2022 December 09, 2022 1:32 PM December 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff/ The Times-Picayune

HARVEY - Law enforcement officials say a New Orleans Police Department employee who worked a side job as an Uber driver was stabbed to death at random after she picked up a man who was looking to kill someone.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jacobs, 29, within hours of the murder Thursday afternoon. 

Investigators said Jacobs requested a ride in New Orleans through Uber before 3 p.m. Thursday. He then had the victim, 54-year-old Yolanda Dillion, drive him to a hotel — where he was reportedly living out of a room — on the Westbank Expressway in Harvey. 

Once they arrived at their destination, Jacobs allegedly stabbed Dillion repeatedly and then got out of the car. Deputies said Jacobs was still at the hotel when they arrived, and he was taken into custody. 

Dillion was rushed to a hospital but later died from her wounds. 

The sheriff's office said Jacobs admitted to the killing, saying he chose the victim at random and that he "wanted to kill someone." He reportedly filmed the aftermath of the stabbing and posted it to social media, but that video has since been removed.

WWL-TV cites the sheriff's office saying that Jacobs lived at the hotel and that he had contemplated killing the first Uber he encountered that day, but he changed his mind after realizing he would need a ride back. 

Trending News

“I didn’t pick her,” Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Jacobs told investigators. “Uber picked her." 

Dillion was a 10-year employee at NOPD, working there as a fiscal budget analyst. 

Jacobs was booked into the Jefferson Parish jail on a charge of second-degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days