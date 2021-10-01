Sheriff seeking suspects for vandalism at East Feliciana cemetery

EAST FELICIANA – The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff is looking for suspects who caused damage to an old cemetery.

The cemetery, Scott Cemetery, is located deep in the woods of the parish and some of the graves date back to the 1830's.

However, vandals knocked down the cemetery's brick fence that has stood for more than 150 years.

"One day we are all going to pass on. This is supposed to be a final resting place and it's very disrespectful," East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said.

The vandals who struck the cemetery last week, are believed to be teenagers. Other damage in the cemetery could also be vandalism or natural deterioration.

Kerwin Ross is the cemetery's caretaker.

"I have been pall bearer for several services here, before all of our older family members died out," Ross said.

The cemetery has little funds for up keep and will need volunteers to help restore the damage. Even though teenagers are suspected of the crime, the sheriff is looking for the suspects to pay the consequences.

"It could be teenagers, but it's still the right thing to and their should be consciences for your actions," Travis said.

The care-taker is getting estimates for the cost of repair to the fence and other damage at the cemetery.