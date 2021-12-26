71°
Sheriff's Office searching for escaped Tangipahoa inmate
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the parish jail.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Clarence Gaten Jr. was last seen wearing navy blue jail attire heading south behind Dirt Cheap.
Gaten has a large tattoo on his chest and possible injuries to his arms.
Gaten is wanted for escape, attempted carjacking and child endangerment. Deputies said Gaten was incarcerated for two counts of failure to appear in court and resisting a police officer.
Law enforcement warned citizens if they see Gaten, do not approach him and call 9-1-1.
