Sheriff: Missing 14-year-old girl likely with man she met online

Sheriff's deputies are looking for a teenage girl who left home and is likely with an adult male she met online.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Kayla Watkins, 14, was last seen at her home Oct. 7. Detectives said they're concerned for her safety, adding she is believed to be with a male over the age of 18.

The department did not share any other details about her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 985-902-2045.