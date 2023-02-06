Sheriff: Man was carrying infant when he shot victim in Ascension Parish, fled from deputies

ST. AMANT - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly fled from a shooting scene with his infant child Monday morning.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting near John Leblanc Boulevard and Airline Highway shortly after midnight Monday morning.

Justin Chriss woke up to Tyron Jones knocking on his door.

"When I sat up in bed I looked out my window and could see a shadow. That's when it kicked in, I knew something wasn't right, let me go into protection mode and see what's going on. That's when I heard him beating on the door and he was screaming, 'Let me in, they're trying to kill me!'"

Police arrested Jones at the property blocks away from his home around 8 a.m. The child was returned to family unharmed after being taken to a hospital for observation. The victim is also expected to survive his injuries.

"When you get that call at 12:30 in the morning regarding a shooting involving an infant it is really scary. For several hours, we could not locate that child or the suspect, so we were fortunate when we got that phone call from a resident that saw this guy and he matched our description. We knew that baby was going to be okay, it was a huge relief," Ascension Parish Public Information Officer, Donovan Jackson, said.

Jones was arrested and booked for attempted second-degree murder, child endangerment, child desertion, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property. Deputies say more charges may be pending.