82°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling in a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood late Friday and struggling to stay afloat.
While she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved. The cause of death has not been determined.
Trending News
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says alligators are more active when temperatures rise.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville gym owner wins ESPY award
-
Baton Rouge community remembers football legend Jimmy Williams
-
Chase Towers downtown being renovated into multi-use building
-
Hockey fans ecstatic as a local team could be returning to Baton...
-
Erosion complaint sits untouched; homeowner frustrated over delay
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Madison Prep Chargers
-
Baton Rouge community remembers football legend Jimmy Williams
-
McMahon expects LSU guard Adam Miller back on the court in coming...
-
LSU women's basketball assistant Bob Starkey looking to enhance the programs trajectory
-
Sports2-a-Days: St. Michael Warriors