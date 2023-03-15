Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Five arrested over plot to smuggle drugs into Iberville Parish jail
PLAQUEMINE - Deputies made five arrests after uncovering a plan to sneak drugs into the Iberville Parish jail, law enforcement announced Wednesday.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of the following suspects:
-Jamie Guidry, 2/26/82, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, introduction of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile
-Jewell Herron, 2/9/81, introduction of contraband
-Coy Simpson, 11/25/77, possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, and introduction of contraband
-Darius Washington, 10/21/87, principal to possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and principal to introduction of contraband
-Kerwin Williams, 12/10/82, introduction of contraband
Trending News
The department did not immediately release further details about the alleged scheme or the drugs that were being smuggled.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overturned SUV left in roadway after crash on Scenic Highway
-
Driver high on drugs when he hit pedestrian may get light sentence...
-
Business owner repeatedly charged for security light that doesn't exist
-
High school releases statement after 15-year-old was shot and killed in Ascension...
-
Police: Man linked to Nathan Millard investigation tried to 'disguise' stolen car...
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss