Sheriff emphasizes the importance of appropriate safety equipment after ATV crash kills 14-year-old

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A 14-year-old boy died in a four wheeler crash Saturday.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said the crash happened on private property off Cheerful Valley Road. Spillman said the boy was driving in tall grass and might not have been able to see the nearly three-foot-deep ditch in front of him.

"He drove the ATV off of that, not at a high rate speed but significant speed. And it appears it ejected him and possibly landed on him, we're not sure about that," Spillman said. "A rider along with him of course witnessed it and hurried back to get help, summoned the family over and they all got there and called 911, and began the process of CPR."

The family performed CPR on the teen until officials arrived, when he was taken to a hospital where staff attempted life-saving measures for approximately 45 minutes before the teen was pronounced dead.

While it's legal for a minor to operate an ATV, Spillman says all riders should have proper protective gear.

“It's a hot summer and no one wants to wear a hot riders helmet that would protect you, but it might have saved a life here."