Sheriff: Deputies shot, killed suspect who refused to get out of his vehicle

Photo: WWL-TV

MARRERO - Sheriff's deputies shot a man who refused to get out of a vehicle after they responded to a 911 call in Jefferson Parish early Wednesday morning.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were first called to Wilson Street in Marrero shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. There, deputies made contact with the man, identified by the department as a suspect, inside a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the man refused multiple commands from deputies to step out and then started the vehicle's engine.

Deputies who were standing in front of the vehicle opened fire, according to sheriff's office. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement from the Jefferson Parish sheriff did not say whether the man tried to move the vehicle before deputies fired their weapons. The department also did not provide further details on the 911 call that prompted the response.

The sheriff said the shooting is under investigation, which will include reviewing body camera video and speaking with deputies and witnesses.