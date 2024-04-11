Sheriff announces anti-gang unit aimed at making East Baton Rouge less violent: See the details

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the creation of a new unit that will target gangs responsible for a large share of violence in the community.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, at a news conference, said the operation would be called the Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit. It will target street-level and upper-level drug dealers, gang members and others involved in violent crime, the sheriff said. Part of the effort will target gang activity at schools.

Gautreaux said that local gangs and illicit drug dealers are responsible for 80 percent of the violent crime in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"These individuals and groups profit off of using violence and fear to control neighborhoods and boost their illegal activities," he said.

Homicide figures from the first quarter of this year indicate the parish is on a pace for its highest number of homicides ever.

Gautreaux said the unit expands on his agency's narcotics division, which he says seized more than 90,000 lethal doses of fentanyl over the past year. Also, he said, the division confiscated nearly 300 guns and more than $1 million and made 137 felony arrests over the same period.