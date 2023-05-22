85°
Sheriff: 9 people hurt after shooting at Thibodaux block party Sunday night
THIBODAUX - At least nine people were hurt after gunfire erupted at a block party in Lafourche Parish late Sunday night.
The shooting happened in the Marydale neighborhood in Thibodaux. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that seven people were shot, and two other women were injured in the stampede as the crowd scattered for cover.
No deaths have been reported.
This is a developing story.
