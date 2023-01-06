52°
Sheriff: 7-year-old girl dies after pit bull attack off Hoo Shoo Too Road

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.

After she was attacked by a pit bull, the child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries, deputies say.

"This is an awful, heart-breaking tragedy," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. "My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers."

The EBRSO homicide unit is investigating the incident. Animal Control officials say the pit bull will be euthanized Friday night before being tested for rabies.

A sheriff's office spokesperson tells WBRZ if the dog wasn't secured or leashed before the attack, the owner could face charges.

This is a developing story.

