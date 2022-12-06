79°
Sheriff: 4-year-old boy accidentally drowned in bathtub Monday evening

15 hours 15 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, December 05 2022 Dec 5, 2022 December 05, 2022 8:23 PM December 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ANGOLA - A 4-year-old boy died Monday evening after being rushed to the hospital when he was found unresponsive in a bathtub. 

According to law enforcement, the boy was found at a home in the Angola community around 8 p.m. The child died shortly after 9:30 p.m. 

Officials said no charges were expected as the investigation through Tuesday showed the drowning was accidental.

This is a developing story. 

