Sheriff: 4 children found abused and abandoned in Napoleonville home, caregiver arrested in Indiana

NAPOLEONVILLE - A woman was arrested in Indiana two months after four children in her care were found neglected and injured.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 3100 block of LA-1 May 5 and found several children living in unsuitable conditions, injured and neglected.

Deputies determined 24-year-old Delanea Settlemyre had abused the children and left them in the deplorable home. Investigators determined 30-year-old Megan Crawley also abandoned the children.

Crawley was arrested June 10 for violating protective orders and four counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Settlemyre was arrested by deputies in Elkhart County, Indiana and extradited back to Assumption Parish. Settlemyre was booked July 11 for four counts of cruelty to juveniles and four counts of criminal neglect of family.