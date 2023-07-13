Sheriff: 16-year-old among two arrested in Gonzales armed robbery; pair allegedly held minors at gunpoint

96°
By: WBRZ Staff
Jade Boudreaux

GONZALES - Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly robbed a pair of minor at gunpoint last month.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crime happened around 11:40 p.m. June 7 near Clouatre Road. The teenager and a second robber, identified as 21-year-old Jade Boudreaux of Sorrento, allegedly walked up to the victims' car and forced them out before taking their cell phones and cash.

Boudreaux was found at his home Wednesday and booked for two-counts of armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The teenager was found at the Florida Parishes Detention Center, where he was being held on separate charges. 

