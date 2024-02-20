Sherbin the Crawfish pardoned by Lt. Governor Nungusser

BREAUX BRIDGE - One lucky crawfish named after a longtime mayor of a small Louisiana town was pardoned Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungusser.

Sherbin the Crawfish was the eighth crawfish to be pardoned by Nungusser since the tradition began in 2017. He was named Sherbin in honor of Sherbin Collette, who has been the mayor of Henderson, Louisiana, since 2004. Before Collette was elected as mayor, he served on the Henderson City Council from 2000 to 2004.

“This is the biggest honor for me in the 20 years as mayor. Thank you for naming this crawfish Sherbin. I am very grateful for the pardoning and the release of my namesake, Sherbin the Crawfish,” Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette said at the event.

Sherbin the Crawfish was released in Lake Fausse Point State Park in St. Martinville where he will live out the rest of his days.