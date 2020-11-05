Shell shutting down Convent refinery; workers expected to keep jobs through February

CONVENT - Shell announced it plans to begin shuttering its Convent refinery in the coming weeks after it failed to find a buyer for the facility.

According to a statement from the company Thursday, the location will begin the process of shutting down in mid-November. Shell had been looking for a buyer to take to the site since July but has been unsuccessful.

Shell said the decision to close the refinery is "part of the company’s global strategy to invest in a core set of uniquely integrated manufacturing sites that are also strategically positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future."

The refinery has about 700 employees. Officials said they were ensured workers would keep their jobs through February 2021.

"Since 1967, this refinery has provided economic impact to St. James Parish operating under several different companies over the years," St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne said in a statement Thursday. "The facility has consistently been the largest taxpayer in St. James Parish, therefore its consolidation will certainly have an impact to our community and the supporting businesses who rely on industry."

Parish officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the closure.

Governor Edwards released a statement Thursday afternoon.

“We are disappointed to learn that Shell’s Convent Refinery in St. James Parish will be closing in the near future. This is a difficult decision for Shell and a challenging time for the company’s 700 Convent employees and their families. The State of Louisiana will support them in every way we can through the Rapid Response Unit of the Louisiana Workforce Commission and through prioritized placement of these talented workers within our state.

“It’s important to note that Shell is reducing the number of standalone refineries companywide in favor of consolidated industrial sites that integrate refining and chemical operations. This decision is not due to a lack of competitiveness on the part of Louisiana’s business climate or workforce, and the company will continue to operate many vital assets here. Shell employs nearly 4,000 people in our state, with a similar number of retirees. Company holdings in Louisiana range from deepwater operations headquartered in New Orleans and conducted offshore, to the Norco refinery, the Geismar chemicals plant, the Port Allen catalysts site, pipelines and other operations.

"I have asked Shell to work with us in re-employing workers of the Convent Refinery at other Louisiana locations. We also will support Shell in its efforts to sell and repurpose this important industrial site for the future benefit of St. James Parish, the River Parishes and our entire state.”

Shell has announced the shutdown of its Convent Refinery in Louisiana. The decision is part of the company’s global strategy to invest in a core set of uniquely integrated manufacturing sites that are also strategically positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future. The shutdown process will begin mid-November.



In July of 2020, we shared with staff that the Shell Convent Refinery was being marketed. Despite efforts to sell the asset, a viable buyer was never identified. After looking at all aspects of our business, including financial performance, we made the difficult decision to shut down the site.



Shell will ensure a safe and responsible shutdown of the refinery with a focus on the people who are most directly impacted. That includes supporting Convent employees at this difficult time by assisting them in applying for alternate opportunities within the company, or in transitioning to a future outside of the Shell. Shell will be opening a Selective Voluntary Severance program at its Geismar and Norco facilities, subject to bargaining for union represented employees, to potentially create additional roles where Convent employees can be placed.



We will retain a meaningful presence in Louisiana by way of our integrated refining and chemicals sites at Norco and Geismar, our midstream infrastructure assets, branded retail presence, Gulf of Mexico operations and our offices in New Orleans.



After the shutdown process is complete, we will continue to market the Convent Refinery for divestment.



Recent History



Shell announced in September that its Chemicals and Manufacturing businesses will integrate to create an end-to-end Chemicals and Products organization. This new organization will be reflected in six Energy and Chemical Parks that will enable us to deliver on the strategy of growing our Chemicals business and adapting our Refining footprint to provide customers with the lower-carbon products they desire. A key advantage of these core sites will also come from further integration with Shell trading hubs, and from producing more chemicals and other products that are resilient in a low-carbon future.



Remaining Sites



Shell’s remaining refinery sites include; Rheinland (Germany), Pernis (NL), Palau Bukom (Sinapore), Scotford (Canada), Norco (US) and Deer Park (US).



Currently we operate 11 refineries (excludes Tabangao Philippines- terminal conversion), and have interests in a further 3 (a total of 14) ? Less 5 refineries that were/are marketed; Frederica (Denmark), Puget Sound (US), Mobile (US), Convent (US), Sarnia (Canada) ? Less 3 non-operated JV refineries; SAPREF (South African Petroleum Refineries PTY LTD)(Durban South Africa), Miro (Germany) and PCK (Schwedt, Germany).