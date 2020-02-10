Shakedown at Louisiana State Penitentiary turns up gun in cadet's vehicle

ANGOLA - An employee at Louisiana State Penitentiary was arrested after correctional officers found a pistol inside her vehicle, early Monday morning.

According to officials, while performing a shakedown, officers found a 40 caliber pistol and two loaded magazines in the vehicle of 28-year-old Kieosha Smith around five o'clock this morning.

Smith entered the front gate, that's when officers asked if she had anything with her that would be considered contraband, including guns, knives, or drugs. Smith responded no. After driving into the prison, correctional officers searched her vehicle and made the discovery.

Corrections investigators notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and deputies booked Smith into the West Feliciana Parish Jail on introduction to contraband charges.

Smith was a probational employee, employed at Angola as corrections cadet since October of 2019.