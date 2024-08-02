94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sha'Carri Richardson punches ticket to semi finals after dominating Olympic debut

17 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, August 02 2024 Aug 2, 2024 August 02, 2024 12:35 PM August 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PARIS— A dominating performance in the 100-meter dash secured former LSU Tiger Sha'Carri Richardson's place in the semi-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

Richardson won her first Olympic race with a time of 10.94. 

The former LSU Tiger was set to appear in 2021's Tokyo Games but was disqualified due to a positive marijuana test.

LSU Track and Field highlighted Richardson's win on social media:

Trending News

Richardson will compete in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days