Sha'Carri Richardson punches ticket to semi finals after dominating Olympic debut

PARIS— A dominating performance in the 100-meter dash secured former LSU Tiger Sha'Carri Richardson's place in the semi-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

Richardson won her first Olympic race with a time of 10.94.

The former LSU Tiger was set to appear in 2021's Tokyo Games but was disqualified due to a positive marijuana test.

LSU Track and Field highlighted Richardson's win on social media:

Richardson will compete in the semi-finals on Saturday.