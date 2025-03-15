Latest Weather Blog
Severe weather hits Darrow neighborhood, multiple houses damaged
ASCENSION PARISH - Strong winds tore through a neighborhood in Darrow damaging four homes on River Road. There were no injuries.
St. Amant Fire Chief James Leblanc says while looking at the scene, the damages look to be moderate to severe.
"We've already determined that there are no gas gas leaks, it does appear that some of these homes have actually shifted off the slabs," he said.
Leblanc says they received calls from the Darrow community of possible storm damage at around 5 p.m. They're speculating the cause may be tornadoes.
"With the damage I'm seeing to all of these homes, it does seem like a tornado definitely touched down," he said.
Trending News
Officials were working to clean up the scene by putting tarp on the homes to prevent further damage. Leblanc says the National Weather Service could send a survey team to the area tomorrow to assess the damages and to determine if a tornado was the cause.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...