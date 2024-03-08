75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Staying Informed

2 hours 25 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, March 08 2024 Mar 8, 2024 March 08, 2024 6:57 AM March 08, 2024 in Weather news
Source: The Storm Station
By: Storm Station Team

Staying safe during severe weather starts with being able to get important weather alerts when they are issued! We suggest having multiple ways to receive those alerts. Some ways to receive alerts include downloading the Storm Station app, watching the Storm Station team on WRBZ or having a NOAA weather radio. Making sure you have access to important weather alerts could save your life. 

Trending News

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days