Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flooding

8 hours 8 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2024 Mar 6, 2024 March 06, 2024 12:00 AM March 06, 2024 in Weather news
Source: The Storm Station
By: Storm Station Team

As we focus on the hazards of flooding for the third day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, it's important to remember simple flood safety protocols. When driving, it is always best to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering a flooded roadway and if possible, move to higher ground during any flood event! 

