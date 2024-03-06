60°
Latest Weather Blog
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flooding
As we focus on the hazards of flooding for the third day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, it's important to remember simple flood safety protocols. When driving, it is always best to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering a flooded roadway and if possible, move to higher ground during any flood event!
Trending News
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More details emerge on potential new LSU arena
-
Former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy appointed as New Roads Police chief
-
Veteran looking for help resolving roofing troubles
-
Funding for Livingston Parish emergency shelter not secured
-
Memorial for pregnant LSU employee killed in February car crash set for...