Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flooding

As we focus on the hazards of flooding for the third day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, it's important to remember simple flood safety protocols. When driving, it is always best to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering a flooded roadway and if possible, move to higher ground during any flood event!

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.