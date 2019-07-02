86°
Severe congestion after wreck on Mississippi River Bridge

3 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Sunday, May 15 2016 May 15, 2016 May 15, 2016 5:36 PM May 15, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - Accidents on the Mississippi River Bridge blocked lanes and caused traffic headaches for drivers on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon. 

Department of Transportation officials say an accident blocked the center lane on the Mississippi River Bridge on I-10 East shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Although traffic was passing through both left and right lanes, congestion began clogging up I-10 West for miles.

In the opposite direction, an earlier wreck on I-10 West by Bluebonnet Boulevard caused congestion to the Mississippi River Bridge.

Traffic officials suggest using US 190 East as an alternate route.

For more traffic updates, follow WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter.

