Severe congestion after wreck on Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Accidents on the Mississippi River Bridge blocked lanes and caused traffic headaches for drivers on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon.

Department of Transportation officials say an accident blocked the center lane on the Mississippi River Bridge on I-10 East shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Although traffic was passing through both left and right lanes, congestion began clogging up I-10 West for miles.

In the opposite direction, an earlier wreck on I-10 West by Bluebonnet Boulevard caused congestion to the Mississippi River Bridge.

Traffic officials suggest using US 190 East as an alternate route.

