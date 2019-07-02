Latest Weather Blog
Severe congestion after wreck on Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - Accidents on the Mississippi River Bridge blocked lanes and caused traffic headaches for drivers on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon.
Department of Transportation officials say an accident blocked the center lane on the Mississippi River Bridge on I-10 East shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Although traffic was passing through both left and right lanes, congestion began clogging up I-10 West for miles.
In the opposite direction, an earlier wreck on I-10 West by Bluebonnet Boulevard caused congestion to the Mississippi River Bridge.
Traffic officials suggest using US 190 East as an alternate route.
The center lane is blocked on I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion has reached LA 415.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 15, 2016
It took me 30 mins to get from College to the bridge because of this in the opposite direction... #EveryoneLook pic.twitter.com/BdqB6MY5cg— MichaelVinsanau WBRZ (@MVinsanau) May 15, 2016
