Several Baton Rouge roads will see overnight closures for filming of new Viola Davis movie

BATON ROUGE — Several Baton Rouge streets will be temporarily closed Thursday and Friday night for the filming of a new movie starring award-winning actress Viola Davis.

Amazon MGM Studios will be filming driving scenes for its new thriller, "Ally Clark," in the downtown area.

Roads in a rectangular area bordered by Lafayette, Convention, North 7th and Main streets, between the 200 and 600 blocks, will be closed between 4 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. The Baton Rouge Police Department and the fire department will control traffic and enforce parking restrictions.

A full list of city road closures can be found here.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards and Baton Rouge Film Commission Executive Director Katie Patton Pryor expect the production to bring an $18 million boost to the area through jobs, vendor contracts, hotel stays and catering.

“Baton Rouge has hosted productions from major studios, including Netflix, HBO, Disney, Sony, Paramount, A24, and now Amazon MGM, with Celtic Studios serving as a production home base,” Pryor said. “Production companies are attracted to Baton Rouge for a number of reasons, including our infrastructure and talent base.”

The movie is directed by Phillip Noyce, of "Clear and Present Danger" and "Salt," and produced by "Rocky" and "Goodfellas" producer Irwin Winkler. It "follows investigator Ally Clark as she unravels a dangerous conspiracy with scenes set in major metropolitan areas and the Louisiana bayous."