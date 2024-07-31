95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Seventh suspect arrested in Roseland attempted drive-by shooting

2 hours 56 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2024 Jul 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 1:09 PM July 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

ROSELAND— The final suspect connected to an attempted drive-by shooting in Roseland earlier this month is now in the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Khyle Deitch, 26, faces charges of attempted murder of a witness, obstruction of justice and intimidation of a witness in connection to a failed murder-for-hire plot on July 1 in Roseland.

The Sheriff's Office says Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies located him last night and arrested him.

Six others were arrested Tuesday. The victim was unharmed.

