Seventh suspect arrested in Roseland attempted drive-by shooting
ROSELAND— The final suspect connected to an attempted drive-by shooting in Roseland earlier this month is now in the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Khyle Deitch, 26, faces charges of attempted murder of a witness, obstruction of justice and intimidation of a witness in connection to a failed murder-for-hire plot on July 1 in Roseland.
The Sheriff's Office says Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies located him last night and arrested him.
Six others were arrested Tuesday. The victim was unharmed.
