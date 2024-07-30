91°
Six arrested, one still wanted amid Roseland drive-by shooting, murder-for-hire investigation

Tuesday, July 30 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

ROSELAND - Deputies arrested six people and are searching for an additional suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in July. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Monday, July 1. A man getting items out of his car was repeatedly shot at by people driving by his home; he was not hurt. 

Deputies found the man was a witness in a separate homicide investigation and the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire scheme. 

Six people have been arrested amid the shooting investigation: Broderick Coleman (19), Randall Brewer (32), Jermaine Henderson (45), Patricia Kirby (18), Mason Otero (21), and Justin Summerford (27). Coleman was arrested for attempted first-degree murder of a witness. 

The seventh suspect, 26-year-old Khyle Deitch, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder of a witness. 

Anyone with information about Khyle Deitch's whereabouts to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2045.

