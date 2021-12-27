Seven-year-old killed in Sunday night New Orleans area shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl was shot and killed Sunday night near the Orleans/Jefferson Parish line while riding in a car with her mother.

According to WWL-TV, the girl was only seven years old and the shooting that took her life occurred at 8:45 p.m., near the intersection of General DeGaulle and Hendee Street.

According to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), the girl's mother was behind the wheel of a vehicle and her two children were passengers when they heard shots fired.

So, the mother drove to the 1200 block of Milton Street in Gretna where she called the police.

The little girl had been shot, but her mother and sibling were not injured.

The seven-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she ultimately passed away as a result of her injuries.

WWL-TV quotes NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson as saying, "It’s very disheartening. I can only imagine what this family is going through right now on a holiday weekend, the day after Christmas. What can a 7-year-old have possibly done to be a victim of such a heinous crime.”

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.