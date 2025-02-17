Seven shootings on Interstate 110 in less than a year, still no cameras

BATON ROUGE - Sunday evening, Baton Rouge saw another fatal shooting on Interstate 110.

In November, Baton Rouge Police Lt. L'Jean McKneely talked to The Investigative Unit about the sixth interstate shooting on I-110 in 2024.

"There has been definitely an increase in interstate shootings. What we believe is that those persons that are committing these crimes feel that they can do that type of crime and get away with it because they are rolling when the crime occurs."

Less than three months later, another driver was shot dead. This time near the Wyandotte exit, which makes one of five fatal shootings there in less than a year.

The coroner's office has identified the victim as 22-year-old Kimble Evans. It's unclear if he was targeted or simply caught in the crossfire.

To make that determination easier, the Page-Rice Camera Initiative paid for two license plate readers along the interstate. However they have not yet been installed. When WBRZ last checked in November, the group was waiting for DOTD's final approval.

Secretary Joe Donahue did not have much of an update when asked where they were in the process on Monday.

"We do have a memorandum of understanding with the State Police that has been in place. We have those cameras in multiple locations along the interstate as it is. Subject to the installation by whatever entity is requesting them, there is an ongoing process."

According to Clay Young, the group has raised more than $200,000 for cameras to be installed on I-110, I-10, and I-12, but the actual installation process is totally up to the state.