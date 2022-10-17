69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Seven displaced after early-morning mobile home fire

Monday, October 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Seven people were displaced after a mobile home on South Flannery Road caught fire early Monday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, when units arrived on scene, the residents were all safely outside while the outside wall of the home burned. While extinguishing the flames, firefighters found the home's attic had also caught fire. 

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading further into the home. 

The BRFD is still investigating the cause of the fire. 

