Serial stout thieves walking out of area stores with cases of booze

PORT ALLEN – A pair of thirsty thieves are wanted for a string of grab-and-go thefts of beer.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance images from stores targeted by the looters over the last few nights. Deputies said the two men take cases of beer and leave convenience stores without paying for the haul.

The sheriff’s office did not specify what stores were targeted or what brand of beer the men stole most often.

The sheriff’s office asked for people to call with tips if they recognized the people: 225-382-5200.